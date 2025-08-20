Experts said having a legal framework will improve the efficiency and certainty in dealing with failure of businesses with operations in multiple jurisdictions. “The cross-border insolvency framework will require India to recognize the insolvency procedures in overseas jurisdictions. On these substantive matters, the central government need to formulate the detailed framework and therefore, substantive aspects of this regime will be decided by the government as part of the rules," explained Anoop Rawat, the national practice head (insolvency and restructuring) at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.