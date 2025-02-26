Crown LNG bets on enhanced India-US energy ties; to scale up India operations
SummaryCrown LNG is setting up an offshore terminal in Kakinada and potentially another in Haldia. The company aims to benefit from growing US-India energy trade, with an initial capacity of 4 million tonnes and a project cost of $1.1-$1.2 billion.
New Delhi: Crown LNG, a Nasdaq-listed LNG infrastructure company, is looking at accelerating and expanding its operations in India to leverage the prospects of the growing energy trade between the South Asian country and the US, co-founder and CEO Swapan Kataria said.