Oil prices ease after Israel, Iran halt attacks; markets eye ceasefire

International crude oil prices eased marginally on Tuesday morning after Israel and Iran signalled a pause in hostilities, easing immediate concerns over supply disruptions in West Asia.

Around 7:40 am, the August contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $94.00 per barrel, down 0.27% from its previous close, while the July contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.32% to $91.01 a barrel.

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In the previous session, oil prices had surged as much as 4% amid renewed tensions in the region.

Also Read | Iran says it has not abandoned negotiations despite fresh clashes with Israel

Hostilities paused Both Iran and Israel indicated they had halted attacks on each other after exchanging fire for the first time since April's ceasefire.

Iran's armed forces on Monday said they had concluded operations following the delivery of a "painful response" to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently said Tel Aviv was holding fire "at the moment".

US President Donald Trump had earlier said both countries were moving towards an "immediate ceasefire".

"Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on "Peace" are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a "Final Deal" is reached. Things should move quickly," he posted on Truth Social.

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Iran had launched missiles at Israel on Sunday in retaliation for the latter's strikes on Lebanon.

Trump signals Trump also indicated that the US could declare “total victory” over Iran in the coming weeks, according to a CNN report.

“We’re negotiating now, and they want to make a very good deal. They’re willing to give us everything, they’re willing to give us no nuclear weapon,” the report quoted him as saying.

“I think we are winning that battle, but you’re really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory, it’ll be a total victory, it’ll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down,” he added.

India impact A peace deal and the continued opening of the Strait of Hormuz could provide relief to the global economy, including India.

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India imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirements, and every $1 increase in crude prices sustained over a year can raise the country’s annual import bill by around ₹18,000 crore.

Also Read | OMCs tap tax data to tighten LPG subsidy amid energy crunch

On Monday, Praveen Khanooja, additional secretary in the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said under-recoveries for state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) currently stand at ₹6 per litre on petrol and ₹30 per litre on diesel sales. The burden has eased following fuel price hikes implemented since 14 May and the recent moderation in crude prices.

The daily cumulative under-recovery for OMCs, including losses on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), remains in the range of ₹600-700 crore, Khanooja said.

About the Author Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on d...Read More ✕ Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.