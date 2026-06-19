Oil slides below $80 as US-Iran peace deal eases supply fears

Global oil prices continued to trade lower on Friday morning, with Brent slipping below the $80-per-barrel mark after Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the war in West Asia and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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Around 7 am, the August contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $79.15 per barrel, down 0.88% from its previous close, while the July contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.74% to $75.31 a barrel. On a weekly basis, oil prices have declined about 9%.

Under the 14-point US-Iran MoU, both parties and their allies have agreed to cease hostilities, create a 60-day negotiation window, lift the US blockade and restore maritime traffic to pre-war levels within 30 days of the agreement, among other measures.

The lifting of the blockade is particularly significant as the Strait of Hormuz is a key artery that handles about a fifth of global energy trade.

Hormuz reopens A CNBC report, citing global trade intelligence firm Kpler, said three Saudi Arabian supertankers carrying 6 million barrels of oil crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. The vessels switched their transponders back on in the Gulf of Oman after concealing their locations for more than two months.

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The Strait of Hormuz, which traditionally handled about 20% of global oil trade, was effectively blocked by Iran after hostilities began on 28 February. The US naval blockade of Iranian ports further intensified supply disruptions.

The resulting supply shock sent crude prices soaring, with Brent touching a four-year high of $126.41 per barrel on 30 April.

However, supply concerns have eased over the past week amid growing expectations that a formal agreement would be signed.

US vice-president JD Vance said a 60-day negotiating window between Washington and Tehran has begun, while the US military announced that it had lifted its blockade on Iranian ports.

Further, Iraqi oil minister Basem Al-Abadi said the country's oil fields are ready to resume extraction operations, with exports expected to gradually return to previous levels, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

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India gains The easing of global supply concerns is significant for India, which imports about 90% of its crude oil requirements and purchased roughly $123 billion worth of oil in FY26. Before the outbreak of the war, West Asia accounted for 60-70% of India's oil imports.

On Thursday, Mint reported that India is evaluating a rollback of restrictions on petroleum product sales imposed during the West Asia conflict following the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

The central government remains in a wait-and-watch mode as Washington and Tehran work toward a detailed peace plan over the next 60 days.

Experts and analysts say the fragile peace in West Asia could be positive for India, the world's third-largest energy consumer and a net importer of crude oil.

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Lower oil prices could also support India's economic outlook.

Last week, the World Bank raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.5% projected in January, citing resilient domestic demand, reduced US tariffs and the expected benefits of new free trade agreements. These factors are expected to partly offset the impact of the West Asia conflict.

The Reserve Bank of India, meanwhile, lowered its FY27 growth forecast from 6.9% to 6.6% in its June monetary policy review.

About the Author Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on d...Read More ✕ Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.