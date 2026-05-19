Oil prices fall 2% as Trump delays planned strike on Iran

Global crude prices fell around 2% on Tuesday morning after US president Donald Trump announced to defer a planned military strike on Iran.

At 8:15 AM, the July contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $109.68 per barrel, lower by 2.16% from its previous close, while the June contract of the NYMEX fell 1.61% to $102.70 a barrel.

On Monday, Trump said that he shelved plans for a "scheduled attack of Iran" following requests from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Further, the extension of the waiver on the US sanctions on import of Russian oil also eased the supply concerns.

The war and the subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the naval blockade of Iran by the US have choked global oil supplies, with companies including Indian firms facing the brunt through energy shortages. The Strait of Hormuz is a key channel for 20% of global oil and gas trade.

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In a post on Truth Social, he wrote:

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond."

Earlier in the day, the US president told the New York Post that Iran knows “what’s going to be happening soon.” He, however did not give any further details.

Fragile ceasefire Such statements and rhetoric, and lack of clarity over a peace deal, have kept concerns alive over the continuity of the fragile ceasefire reached between Iran, the US and Israel on 8 April.

American news website Axios reported that Trump had been weighing renewed military action after Tehran’s latest proposal in talks aimed at ending the conflict fell short of expectations.

Also Read | Did Trump put off planned attack on Iran? POTUS signals chance for nuclear deal

Speaking at a White House event later on Monday, Trump also said:

“We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow.”

“I put it off for a little while, hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while” because “we’ve had very big discussions with Iran, and we’ll see what they amount to,” he added.

India impact Despite the easing in global crude, domestic fuel prices were raised again. On Tuesday, oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices by around 90 paise per litre — the second hike within a week.

In the national capital, petrol prices rose from ₹97.77 to ₹98.64 per litre, while diesel increased from ₹90.67 to ₹91.58 per litre, according to data from Indian Oil Corp Ltd.

Prices were earlier hiked by ₹3 per litre on Friday, 15 May, after a gap of four years.