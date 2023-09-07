From high inflation to import bill - the domino effect of rising crude oil prices on Indian economy7 min read 07 Sep 2023, 06:05 AM IST
The economic impact of global oil supply have important implications for India – a net importer of crude oil – to deliver price stability.
Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary oil output cuts to the end of the year which resulted in a sharp surge in crude oil prices, with benchmarks Brent and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures scoring 10-month high peak levels.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message