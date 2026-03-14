NEW DELHI: From a spike in crude oil prices amid the conflict in West Asia to the tightening economic race between India and Vietnam, logistics activity reflected in e-way bill generation, rising startup shutdowns in niche sectors, and India’s continued dependence on imported arms—here’s this week’s news in numbers.
The week in charts: Crude oil shock, India’s EM rank, e-way bill generations
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
NEW DELHI: From a spike in crude oil prices amid the conflict in West Asia to the tightening economic race between India and Vietnam, logistics activity reflected in e-way bill generation, rising startup shutdowns in niche sectors, and India’s continued dependence on imported arms—here’s this week’s news in numbers.
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