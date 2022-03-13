Crude oil prices likely to remain volatile as Ukraine crisis continues

The incessant rise in crude prices would also impact the current account deficit (CAD) to a great extent given India's import dependence for its energy requirements. An Icra report recently said that the CAD is likely to widen by $14-15 billion (0.4% of GDP) for every $10 barrel rise in the average price of the Indian crude basket. "If the price averages $130/bbl in FY2023, then the CAD will widen to 3.2% of GDP, crossing 3% for the first time in a decade," it said.