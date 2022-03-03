NEW DELHI : As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 8th day, Brent crude oil hit the $117 per barrel (bbl) mark, the highest level since 2013.

Around 10.35 a.m., the May futures contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was at $117.13 per bbl, higher by 3.72% from its previous close.

The April contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on NYMEX rose 3.31% to $114.26 per barrel.

Ravindra Rao, Head of Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said: “Crude trades higher amid tightness concerns on back of Russia-Ukraine fight, OPEC+ decision to raise output gradually and unexpected decline in US crude stocks."

He added that crude may continue to trade higher unless there are “genuine efforts" to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The decision by OPEC+ to maintain an increase in output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, despite the price surge to record highs also supported the prices, analysts said.

“We expect WTI prices could test $120 a barrel and Brent prices could test $125 a barrel in the upcoming sessions," Rahul Kalantri, Vice President for Commodities, Mehta Equities.

The incessant rise in oil prices is a major cause of worry for India, as the world’s third largest oil importer is dependent on imports to meet 85% of oil demand and 55% of natural gas requirements.

The Indian basket of crude, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude too has against surpassed the $110 per barrel mark. On Wednesday, it was priced at $111.99 per barrel.

It is anticipated that this rise in crude oil prices will lead to a steep increase in retail fuel prices in the country.

Petrol price in Delhi on Thursday was ₹95.41 per litre, and diesel was at ₹86.67 per litre. Fuel prices have been steady for more than three months now amid the build-up to the ongoing state assembly elections.

