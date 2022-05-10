Crude prices fall over demand concerns from China, tightening monetary policies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At 11.20 am, the July contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $105.32, lower by 0.59% from its previous close. Similarly, the July contract of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.50% to $102.57 per barrel.
Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities said that crude prices were weighed down by demand concerns amid increasing challenges for Chinese economy.
“Also weighing on price is European Union’s struggle to get member approval for the proposed ban on Russian crude exports. Fed’s monetary tightening stance is also weighing on commodities at large," he said.
The price of the commodity also came under pressure after Saudi Arabia cut prices of oil for Asian customers, said Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities.
“Crude oil prices also slipped amid rise in the US dollar and bond yields. The dollar index is hovering near 20 year highs and US 10-year bond yields are also trading near four year highs and pushed global commodities lower. Crude oil also fell due to China’s fragile economy, after data showed exports rose just 3.9% on year in April, after a blistering 14.7% gain in March," Kalantri said.
The slowdown came as Covid lockdowns hit supply chains and closed factories, adding to worries about growth in the world’s second largest economy.
Despite the volatility in the global oil prices, retail prices of petrol and diesel in India have remained unchanged for over a month now. In Delhi, petrol is sold for ₹105.41 per litre, while the cost of diesel stands at ₹96.67 a litre.