Forget crude, gold now measures the world's economic anxiety
The price of gold has soared, and is now over $4000 per ounce. What is surprising, though, is the opposite response of oil—the price of crude has dropped by more than 40% since early 2022.
Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra recently observed that gold has replaced oil as the barometer of economic uncertainty. In an economic landscape clouded by uncertainty—tariff flip-flops, shaky supply chains, rising protectionism, declining dollar, simmering conflicts, and threatened trade relationships—the only constant is change.