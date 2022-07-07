Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Crude prices rise marginally after falling below $100/bbl

Crude prices rise marginally after falling below $100/bbl

Around 11.30 am, the September contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $100.78, higher by 0.09% from its previous close. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
1 min read . 11:40 AM ISTRituraj Baruah

  • Investors took to bargain buying after the recent plunge in prices, analysts said. The increase in prices was however capped by the persistent concerns of a global recession.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :Brent crude prices increased marginally on Thursday after falling below the $100 per barrel mark for the first time since April.

NEW DELHI :Brent crude prices increased marginally on Thursday after falling below the $100 per barrel mark for the first time since April.

Investors took to bargain buying after the recent plunge in prices, analysts said. The increase in prices was however capped by the persistent concerns of a global recession.

Investors took to bargain buying after the recent plunge in prices, analysts said. The increase in prices was however capped by the persistent concerns of a global recession.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities said that the the mixed weekly report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) which noted an unexpected rise in US crude oil stocks but also a decline in product stocks, weighed on prices.

As per the API report, crude oil inventories in the US increased by 3.8 million barrels for the week ended 30 June adding to the demand fears. However, gasoline inventories declined by 1.8 million barrels and distillate inventories fell by 6,35,000 barrels during the same period.

“Also weighing on price are demand concerns amid recession talks and renewed virus concerns in China. Crude oil has been one of the best performing commodity this year due to supply risks and this has made it vulnerable to profit taking as market players moved out of riskier assets to the safety of US dollar. However, supply risks are still there, so whenever we see some stability across commodities, crude oil may bounce back sharply," Rao said.

Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities with Mehta Equities said crude oil prices are likely remain wek and could test $90 a barrel in coming sessions.

Around 11.30 am, the September contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $100.78, higher by 0.09% from its previous close. Similarly, the August of West Intermediate Texas on the NYMEX rose by 0.17% to $98.70 per barrel from its previous close.