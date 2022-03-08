Crude rally may tie RBI hands on rates

Not everyone is hopeful of the government’s benevolence, and some believe a fuel price hike is imminent. However, oil prices have not risen since the last retail price hike in November, and the state-run fuel retailers are bearing the cost. “My sense is that this week, pump prices for petrol would rise by ₹10-15 per litre and diesel by ₹5-7 per litre, passing on some of this extra cost to consumers. It is a tightrope walk for the government," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}