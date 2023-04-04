Crude windfall tax cut to nil, but may return as oil rises3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:08 AM IST
The government also halved the export duty on diesel to 50 paise per litre from Re 1.
NEW DELHI : The Union government on Tuesday cut the windfall tax on selling domestic crude oil to zero from ₹3,500 per tonne after crude prices fell in March. However, the duty could make a comeback in subsequent reviews, given that Sunday’s Opec+ decision to cut production has lifted prices again.
