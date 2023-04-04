NEW DELHI : The Union government on Tuesday cut the windfall tax on selling domestic crude oil to zero from ₹3,500 per tonne after crude prices fell in March. However, the duty could make a comeback in subsequent reviews, given that Sunday’s Opec+ decision to cut production has lifted prices again.

The government also halved the export duty on diesel to 50 paise per litre from Re 1. The levies on the export of jet fuel and petrol continue to be nil. The duty cut comes after Brent crude fell below $75 per barrel in March on fears around the banking crisis in the West and its economic fallout.

The windfall tax was first imposed on 1 July 2022 as crude prices soared after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fetching large profits for oil producers. It is reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks. This is the 18th fortnightly revision of the windfall tax, technically called a special additional excise duty (SAED). Earlier on 20 March, the government had reduced the windfall tax on crude to ₹3,500 per tonne from ₹4,400 per tonne.

However, the duty relief may not last long since crude oil prices have rebounded after Opec+, the alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), and non-Opec oil-producing countries decided to further cut production by 1.16 million barrels per day. Experts said the tax may be reimposed in the next review.

Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior vice-president and group head of corporate ratings at ICRA, said: “There was a moderation in crude oil prices closer to the last revision in SAED on 21 March 2023, hence the reduction in the duty. However, crude oil prices have jumped since the Opec+ announcement of additional production cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day. Hence, the SAED can be expected to increase in the next revision if the crude prices remain elevated."The government has so far collected around ₹40,000 crore in windfall taxes so far, Majumdar estimated.

Sumit Singhania, a partner with Deloitte India, said: “Withdrawal of windfall tax, except the reduced levy on diesel, is certainly a cheer for oil producing companies. Since its first levy in July 2022, the windfall tax has made its impact felt on the oil companies’ economics and for the large part, this levy has been debatable despite it being arguably a positive step in the net-zero journey for a nation like India."

“For now, the oil-producing companies can heave a sigh of relief, but for how long would remain up for speculation," he said.At the time of writing this report, the June contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $85.58 per barrel, up 0.77% from its previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 0.88% to $81.13 a barrel. The price trend was relatively steady on Tuesday after a 5%-plus surge on Monday.

Analysts said Opec’s total production cut of 3.2 million barrels per day may take crude oil prices back above $100.

Prashant Vasisht, vice-president and co-head for corporate ratings at ICRA, said the additional production cut by the major oil exporting countries could fuel inflationary pressures on the economy. Since imports contribute to around 85% of the total demand in India, the increase in crude prices increases the import bill and weakens the rupee against the dollar.