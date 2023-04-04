Crude windfall tax cut to nil, but may return as oil rises

Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior vice-president and group head of corporate ratings at ICRA, said: “There was a moderation in crude oil prices closer to the last revision in SAED on 21 March 2023, hence the reduction in the duty. However, crude oil prices have jumped since the Opec+ announcement of additional production cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day. Hence, the SAED can be expected to increase in the next revision if the crude prices remain elevated."The government has so far collected around ₹40,000 crore in windfall taxes so far, Majumdar estimated.