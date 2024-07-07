Crushing debts await Europe’s new leaders
Tom Fairless , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Jul 2024, 06:01 PM IST
SummaryPlanned largess by election winners in Britain and France is on a collision course with soaring debts and deficits.
New governments in Europe are being handed a poisoned chalice. They are being elected with mandates for change, but only limited means at their disposal to enact it.
