Crushing debts await Europe’s new leaders

In France, the far-right National Rally, which is expected to emerge with the most seats in parliament in Sunday’s election, has proposed sweeping tax cuts and reversing President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular increase in the state pension age, although party officials recently walked back some of those promises. The New Popular Front, a left-wing alliance that is expected to place second, has an even more ambitious agenda. It includes price freezes and a large increase in the minimum wage that would require higher subsidies and salaries while forfeiting tax revenue.