‘Crypto assets framework only after global consensus’
- In an interview, Seth said the government will discuss sharing of information on crypto transactions and the origin of such transactions, among other issues, at the G20 meetings in an effort to bring consensus among member nations
NEW DELHI : India’s long-awaited framework on crypto assets will be issued only after a global consensus is reached on such virtual assets, said Ajay Seth, economic affairs secretary. In an interview, Seth said the government will discuss sharing of information on crypto transactions and the origin of such transactions, among other issues, at the G20 meetings in an effort to bring consensus among member nations. Edited excerpts:
