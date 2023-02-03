‘Crypto assets framework only after global consensus’

If we see what our debt level was in FY21, the first year of covid, the government had to borrow significantly because revenues had come down and the economy contracted in that particular year. The government’s debt had become around 60% of the GDP; now it is back to around 57% and in a similar manner, the overall public debt was close to 90%. Now, it is around mid-80s. This will be a medium term...this will come down and we are seeing it every year. As far as next financial year is concerned, the more relevant part is the net borrowing of about ₹11 trillion of dated security. And that is at the same level that the government borrowed or will borrow in the current year. Next year, the economy will be 10.5% larger than today. So, to borrow around the same level as last year should not be an issue.