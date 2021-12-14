Crypto Venture Funds Look for an Edge in a Crowded Market

“We’ve had opportunities, where a big multistage fund comes in, and we get squeezed out," Mr. Tana said. But, he added, that has been a good thing in the sense that it left Script no choice but to stick with its strategy of investing in the very earliest stage companies. “It’s a blessing," he added, “It forces you to partner and get to conviction even earlier."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}