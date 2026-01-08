Elderly Cubans are digging through garbage for scraps of food in Havana. In the country’s second city, Santiago, crowds have gathered, blaring music by Cuban exiles such as Gloria Estefan and Willy Chirino, who sings “Our day is coming soon.”
Cuba is already on the brink. Maduro’s ouster brings it closer to collapse.
SummaryCubans are speculating about whether their government will be the next to fall, with Venezuelan oil imports now in jeopardy.
