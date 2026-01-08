Cuba is already on the brink. Maduro’s ouster brings it closer to collapse.

As the country struggles to survive, the big question will be the response of Cuba’s leadership, which has ruled with an iron fist since the revolution led by the Castros and their “bearded men in olive green.” The first action of the Communist regime was to require workers to attend a rally over the weekend to denounce Maduro’s capture and declare two days of mourning, with flags at half-staff honoring the 32 Cuban soldiers and high-ranking military intelligence officers who died during the U.S. military incursion.