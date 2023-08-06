Curbs push up parboiled rice demand3 min read 06 Aug 2023, 09:39 PM IST
India is the top supplier of parboiled rice in the global market with a share of 7-8 million tonnes. The other major exporter of parboiled rice is Thailand that supplies only a million tonnes
New Delhi: Global prices of white rice have shot up since India imposed restrictions on its exports last month, prompting poorer nations to switch to parboiled varieties, helping take up their prices as well.
