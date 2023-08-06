Curbs push up parboiled rice demand

Because of the restrictions on white rice exports by India, international rice prices have gone up by $100 a tonne in two weeks to $600-650 a tonne. In tandem, prices of Indian parboiled rice have gone up to $450-460 per tonne from $400 before 20 July. Indian prices are still cheaper than Thailand’s $575 a tonne. These are free on board (FOB) or loading prices, spot trade sources informed.