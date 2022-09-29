Current account deficit at 2.8% of GDP in Apr-Jun, hits $24 billion

According to RBI, net external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to India recorded an outflow of $3 billion in Q1 of 2022-23 as against an inflow of $0.2 billion in the same period last year. Non-resident deposits recorded net inflows of $0.3 billion, as compared to $2.5 billion in the first three months of the previous fiscal. That apart, there was an accretion of $4.6 billion to the forex reserves on a balance of payments basis in Q1 FY23 as compared to $31.9 billion in Q1 FY22.