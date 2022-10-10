Current account deficit is flashing red: Should we be worried?

Unreliability of FPIs

On the capital account, the most volatile component—foreign portfolio investments (FPIs)—showed net outflows until the June-ended quarter in response to rising US interest rates, higher geopolitical risk, and central bank tightening around the world. FPI flows are notoriously volatile, and shift nimbly from one country to another in search of returns. India has suffered partly because FPIs tend to lump all emerging market assets together and sell them off in a risk-averse scenario. But Indian assets—both debt and equity—face another disadvantage. Not only has the rate gap between India and the US narrowed, the weaker rupee has also reduced dollar returns for investors. If the current fiscal ends up with a net pullout of FPI flows, it would reduce dollar inflows available to finance the CAD. India then has to look to other sources of funding (such as the special FCNR deposits launched in 2013) or run down its forex reserves.