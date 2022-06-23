Current account deficit narrows to 1.5% of GDP in March quarter3 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 12:22 AM IST
Moderation in trade deficit and a lower net outgo of primary income behind contraction
MUMBAI : India’s current account deficit CAD) narrowed to 1.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months through March, down from 2.6% in the December quarter, primarily because of a moderation in trade deficit and lower net outgo of primary income.