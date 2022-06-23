Current account deficit narrows to 1.5% of GDP in March quarter

Private transfer receipts in the March quarter, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $23.7 billion, up 13.4% from the same period last year. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment (FDI) was $13.8 billion and was higher than $2.7 billion in Q4 of 2020-21, while net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded an outflow of $15.2 billion, mainly from the equity market.

