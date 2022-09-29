Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Current account deficit rises to 2.8% of GDP to $23.9 bn in Q1 of FY23

CAD is a key indicator of balance of payment of a country.
1 min read . 05:49 PM ISTLivemint

  • CAD is likely to remain within 3% of the GDP in 2022-23 as against 1.2% during the last fiscal, an article published in the RBI bulletin earlier said

India's current account deficit (CAD), a key indicator of balance of payment of a country, rises to 2.8% of GDP to $23.9 bn in the first quarter of financial year 2022-23, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on Thursday.

CAD is likely to remain within 3% of the GDP in 2022-23 as against 1.2% during the last fiscal, an article published in the RBI bulletin earlier said.

Meanwhile, India Ratings expected the current account deficit to hit a 36-quarter high of 3.4% of GDP or $28.4 billion in the June quarter, against a 0.9% surplus a year ago.

In the March 2022 quarter, the deficit was a moderate 1.5% or $13.4 billion, while in Q1FY22 the current account surplus was $6.6 billion or 0.9% of GDP when the country was hit by the second wave of the pandemic, according to the agency.

