Current account gap widens to 4.4% of GDP, a 9-year high

Current account gap widens to 4.4% of GDP, a 9-year high1 min read . 29 Dec 2022
According to RBI, net external commercial borrowings by India recorded an outflow of $0.4 billion in Q2 of 2022-23, compared to an inflow of $4.3 billion a year ago.
Mumbai: India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to a nine-year high of 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months to September, up from 2.2% in the June quarter, primarily due to a widening goods trade deficit and an increase in net outgo under investment income.
The CAD increased to $36.4 billion in the September quarter of FY23 against a deficit of $18.2 billion in the preceding three months, showed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Thursday. In Q2 of FY22, the current account balance had recorded a deficit of $9.7 billion, or 1.3% of GDP.
A Reuters report said that while in absolute terms, the current account deficit was at its highest in more than a decade, as a percentage of GDP, it was at the highest since the June quarter of 2013.
Private transfer receipts in the September quarter, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, stood at $27.4 billion, an increase of 29.7% from the same period last year. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment (FDI) decreased to $6.4 billion, from $ 8.7 billion a year ago, while net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded inflows of $6.5 billion, up from $3.9 billion during Q2 of the previous fiscal.
“While it was expected that India’s current account deficit would widen to an all-time high in Q2 FY23, the size of the deficit exceeded even the upper end of our forecast range of $31-34 billion," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd.
Nayar said that negative surprises in the merchandise trade deficit and primary income outweighed the higher-than-expected services surplus and secondary income flows.
With a fall in the average trade deficit in October-November, relative to the previous three months, and a robust services trade balance in October, Icra is cautiously optimistic that the size of the current account deficit will recede appreciably to around $25-28 billion in Q3 of FY23, Nayar said. Icra expects a current account deficit of $25-30 billion in Q4 FY23.
Non-resident deposits showed net inflows of $2.5 billion, as against net outflows of $0.8 billion in Q2 of FY22. That apart, there was a depletion of foreign exchange reserves, on a balance of payments basis, to the tune of $30.4 billion in Q2, compared to an accretion of $31.2 billion a year ago.