Home / Economy / Current account gap widens to 4.4% of GDP, a 9-year high

Current account gap widens to 4.4% of GDP, a 9-year high

1 min read . 29 Dec 2022Shayan Ghosh
In Q2 of FY22, the current account balance had recorded a deficit of $9.7 billion, or 1.3% of GDP. (Getty Images)

Mumbai: India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to a nine-year high of 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months to September, up from 2.2% in the June quarter, primarily due to a widening goods trade deficit and an increase in net outgo under investment income.

The CAD increased to $36.4 billion in the September quarter of FY23 against a deficit of $18.2 billion in the preceding three months, showed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Thursday. In Q2 of FY22, the current account balance had recorded a deficit of $9.7 billion, or 1.3% of GDP.

A Reuters report said that while in absolute terms, the current account deficit was at its highest in more than a decade, as a percentage of GDP, it was at the highest since the June quarter of 2013.

Private transfer receipts in the September quarter, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, stood at $27.4 billion, an increase of 29.7% from the same period last year. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment (FDI) decreased to $6.4 billion, from $ 8.7 billion a year ago, while net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded inflows of $6.5 billion, up from $3.9 billion during Q2 of the previous fiscal.

“While it was expected that India’s current account deficit would widen to an all-time high in Q2 FY23, the size of the deficit exceeded even the upper end of our forecast range of $31-34 billion," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd.

Nayar said that negative surprises in the merchandise trade deficit and primary income outweighed the higher-than-expected services surplus and secondary income flows.

With a fall in the average trade deficit in October-November, relative to the previous three months, and a robust services trade balance in October, Icra is cautiously optimistic that the size of the current account deficit will recede appreciably to around $25-28 billion in Q3 of FY23, Nayar said. Icra expects a current account deficit of $25-30 billion in Q4 FY23.

According to RBI, net external commercial borrowings by India recorded an outflow of $0.4 billion in Q2 of 2022-23, compared to an inflow of $4.3 billion a year ago.

Non-resident deposits showed net inflows of $2.5 billion, as against net outflows of $0.8 billion in Q2 of FY22. That apart, there was a depletion of foreign exchange reserves, on a balance of payments basis, to the tune of $30.4 billion in Q2, compared to an accretion of $31.2 billion a year ago.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
