Mumbai: Consumer confidence came in at 48.6 in July, showing negative sentiments with signs of improvement compared to last round in May when it stood at 48.5, according to the RBI’s survey on consumer confidence, released on Friday.

The apex bank said consumer confidence remained weak and the current situation index stood around the all-time low level recorded in the previous survey round as most households reported lower incomes and higher level of price as compared to a year ago.

Future expectations however, returned to optimistic territory driven by substantial improvements in the outlook for general economic situation and employment scenario after the waning of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. The future expectations index respondents placed higher confidence on household income going forward.

The future expectation index improved to 104 in July from 96.4 in May. An index value below 100 represents pessimism, while above 100 signals optimism.

While perception for the economic situation, though still negative, showed improvement at (-69.1) in July against (-75) in May, perception for employment too showed improvement at (-68.2) in July against (-74.9).

Perception for price level and income deteriorated compared to the last round of survey. While price level came in at (-91.9) in July against (-89) in May, income came in at (-59.1) in July against (-50.1) in May.

The survey was conducted through field interviews wherever possible, and telephonic interviews elsewhere, during June 28 to July 9, 2021 in 13 major cities. Perceptions

and expectations on general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation and own income and spending have been obtained from 5,384 households across these cities.

The sentiments on overall spending remained unchanged as higher spending on essential items were offset by a drop in non-essential expenditure; consumers expect further contraction in discretionary expenditure in the year ahead.

The Reserve Bank also released the results of the July 2021 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households, conducted through June 28 to July 9 in 18 major cities. The results are based on responses from 5,963 urban households.

Households’ median inflation perception for the current period remained elevated at 10.3%.

Median inflation expectations for three months and one year ahead period hardened by 50 basis points and 60 basis points, respectively.

Over 60% of the respondents expect higher general inflation over the next quarter as well as over the next one year. One year ahead expectations on general prices and inflation were mostly aligned with the respondents’ surmise for the cost of non-food products and services.

Households expect higher rise in food prices over three-month horizon when compared to that over one-year horizon, according to the survey.

