India eyes ₹10 trillion investments at Maritime Week 2025

India Maritime Week 2025 (IMW 2025), set to take place from October 27–31 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, is poised to be a landmark event in India’s maritime journey. Bringing together over 100,000 delegates and 500 exhibitors from over 100 countries, the event will showcase India’s growing might in the global shipping, port and logistics ecosystem and its vision to become a global maritime hub. Besides, Ministerial delegations from Singapore, the UAE, South Korea, Japan, and Denmark will attend the event, alongside key international organizations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and UNESCAP.

The five-day event, themed “Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision," will see participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will deliver the keynote address at the Global Maritime CEO Forum, signalling the government’s commitment to transforming India into a leading player in global trade and blue economy development. Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will lead discussions with global industry leaders, investors and policymakers on shaping the future of India’s maritime and port-led growth.

IMW 2025 will feature sessions on port modernization, shipbuilding, digitalization of maritime corridors, inland waterways expansion and green shipping. The highlight will be Green Maritime Day on 28 October, focusing on zero-emission shipping, green bunkering hubs and renewable-powered ports.

With participation from global port operators, technology innovators, financial institutions and major Indian public and private sector players, the event is expected to attract significant investment commitments and collaborations. Ministry of ports, shipping and waterways expects that the event will provide investment opportunity to the tune of ₹10 trillion.

More than an exhibition, IMW 2025 would provide a strategic platform where India invites global partnerships and innovation to realize its vision of becoming a maritime powerhouse. As the nation charts its course toward sustainable and technology-driven maritime growth, IMW 2025 will mark a defining moment in India’s journey from maritime nation to global hub.