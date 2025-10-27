India eyes ₹10 trillion investments at Maritime Week 2025

India Maritime Week 2025 (IMW 2025), set to take place from October 27–31 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, is poised to be a landmark event in India’s maritime journey. Bringing together over 100,000 delegates and 500 exhibitors from over 100 countries, the event will showcase India’s growing might in the global shipping, port and logistics ecosystem and its vision to become a global maritime hub. Besides, Ministerial delegations from Singapore, the UAE, South Korea, Japan, and Denmark will attend the event, alongside key international organizations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and UNESCAP.