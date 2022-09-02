Customs collection dips by 12% in July

Incidentally, this was first month of additional taxes on the fuel sector. On 1 July, the Centre imposed an export duty of ₹6 per litre on petrol and air turbine fuel and ₹13 a litre on diesel. Additionally, a windfall tax of ₹23,250 per tonne was imposed on the sale of domestic crude. These were reviewed on 20 July, when the ₹6 per litre duty on petrol exports was scrapped and the tax on the export of diesel and jet fuel was cut to ₹11 and ₹4 respectively.

