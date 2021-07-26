Customs duty lowered on lentil

New Delhi: The government has lowered the customs duty on ‘mosur dal’, a lentil, to lower the retail price of the protein rich food item, finance ministry said on Monday.

“To give relief to consumers, government has reduced customs duty on Mosur Dal from 30% to 10%," said the ministry in a statement on twitter.

The announcement was first made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament where she tabled a notification to that effect. The ministry said the decision entails bringing basic customs duty to zero and halving the agriculture infrastructure development cess on the lentil to 10%. The idea is to boost domestic supply and check rising prices, the ministry said.

This applies to lentil exported from countries other than the US. In case of the product exported from US, basic customs duty has been reduced from 30% to 20%.

The move comes after official data showed earlier this month that consumer food price inflation was at 5.15% in June compared to 5.01 in May while inflation was 10.01% in the case of pulses. In the case of manufactured items, India’s customs duty policy is to encourage local production. That involves adjusting duties to make raw materials available at a lower cost, while tariffs are raised on finished products to give local production an edge over imports.

