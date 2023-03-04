Cuts at Amazon, other tech companies don’t spell recession yet

Over six months through January, payrolls in 72% of industries tracked by the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics continued to expand. That was down from an exceptionally high 90% last March, but still well above an average of 62% over the past three decades. During the last four recessions, by contrast, contracting industries exceeded expanding industries by a ratio of as much as 10-to-one.

