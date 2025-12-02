Cyber Monday spending could surge to massive $14.2 billion as big deals outweigh economic fears in US

Shoppers continued their buying sprees on Cyber Monday as the season of discounts kicked in across the world. According to a report by Adobe Analytics, US buyers are expected to spend $14.2 billion on Cyber Monday.
This was 6.3% increase from 2024, with experts predicting record sales despite economic uncertainties.
Adobe Analytics reported that as of 6:30 pm EST on Monday, December 1, US consumers had already spent $9.1 billion online for Cyber Monday. The figures up 4.5% from the same day a year ago.
Adobe expected that when the final tally comes in, US consumers would have spent anywhere between $13.9 billion and $14.2 billion online.
This would mean that during the five-day period including Thanksgiving, which is officially the holiday shopping season of America, the online spending would roughly be in the range of $43.7 billion.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.