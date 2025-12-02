Cyber Monday spending could surge to massive $14.2 billion as big deals outweigh economic fears in US

Shoppers continued their buying sprees on Cyber Monday as the season of discounts kicked in across the world. According to a report by Adobe Analytics, US buyers are expected to spend $14.2 billion on Cyber Monday.

This was 6.3% increase from 2024, with experts predicting record sales despite economic uncertainties.

Adobe Analytics reported that as of 6:30 pm EST on Monday, December 1, US consumers had already spent $9.1 billion online for Cyber Monday. The figures up 4.5% from the same day a year ago.

Adobe expected that when the final tally comes in, US consumers would have spent anywhere between $13.9 billion and $14.2 billion online.

This would mean that during the five-day period including Thanksgiving, which is officially the holiday shopping season of America, the online spending would roughly be in the range of $43.7 billion.