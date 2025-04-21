Economy
Delhi draws a line in the sand over American dairy
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 21 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryNegotiations for an India-US trade pact face challenges over US animal feed practices affecting dairy imports. India insists on vegetarian certification for US products, while considering tariff concessions on certain nuts and fruits. Upcoming talks aim to resolve key issues before the 2025 deadline
New Delhi: With a fall 2025 deadline looming for a comprehensive India-US trade pact, and negotiators deep in virtual discussions after settling terms, a potential sticking point has emerged: milk products.
