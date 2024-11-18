Data dive: Should RBI let the rupee fall?
SummaryTo smoothen the fluctuations in the rupee, the Reserve Bank of India has often intervened in the markets with its massive foreign exchange reserves.
The depreciation of the rupee has always been a political hot potato even though it is a natural trend for an emerging market. The rupee’s value is currently at a low, triggered by the strengthening of the US dollar since Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election. The president-elect’s anti-immigration stance and call for higher trade tariffs have caused nervousness worldwide and is reflected in major emerging-market currencies.