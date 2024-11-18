Data dive: Should RBI let the rupee fall?

Rupee’s route

The rupee will keep depreciating, with its value expected to breach 85 to a dollar over the next few months, economists said. “The rupee’s performance is much better than that of other currencies, but the RBI is taking the initiative of letting the rupee depreciate at a gradual pace with each passing day," said Radhika Piplani, chief economist at DAM Capital, who believes the rupee is overvalued to some extent. “I think everyone in the market is mentally prepared for the rupee to cross the 85 level in the next two to three months," Piplani added.