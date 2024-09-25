Data dive: What latest data reveals about jobs, wages, and work hours
Summary
- India’s unemployment rate stood steady at 3.2% in 2023-24. But the overall jobless figure masks many problems present in the labour market from employment structure to earnings to work hours. Mint explores the latest data and longer trends
Amid the debate about whether India’s growth story has failed to create enough jobs, the Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS) show a significant decline in the unemployment rate over the years. It nearly halved to 3.2% in 2023-24 (July-June) compared to 6.1% in 2017-18. However, this decline is just one part of the story; the others are increased self-employment, especially among those who work as unpaid helpers in household enterprises, a huge gender gap in earnings, and long working hours for regular wage and salaried employees. Mint explores the trends in India’s jobs market: