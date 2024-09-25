Data dive: What latest data reveals about jobs, wages, and work hours

However, the overall unemployment rate masks the stress in the job market for more educated Indians. While the unemployment rate for those who have studied until secondary school or above has also declined from double digits in 2017-18, it remained quite elevated at 7.1% in 2023-24. The overall figure has been pulled down mainly by individuals who are not literate or literate only up to the primary level, for whom the unemployment rate is less than 1%. The unavailability of high-quality jobs has resulted in high unemployment rates for more educated, said experts.