Data recap: 5G auction, trade gap, tax returns

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to hike repo rate by 35-50 basis points (bps) on Friday, according to a Mint survey of 10 economists. Five of the 10 economists predicted a rate hike of as much as 50 bps, which would take it to 6.4%, while the other five suggested that in the face of easing inflationary pressures, the committee could adopt a relatively lenient position and hike the rate by 35 bps to 5.25%. The pre-pandemic repo rate was 5.15%.

