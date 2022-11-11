Home / Economy / Data recap: Airfare rise, Meta layoffs, COP27
Data recap: Airfare rise, Meta layoffs, COP27
3 min read.12:05 AM ISTCurated by Pragya Srivastava
After Twitter, massive layoffs by Facebook owner Meta have hit the headlines. Airfares are rising at a fast pace. Besides, the world is watching out for the developments at the annual climate summit being held in Egypt
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. After Twitter, massive layoffs by Facebook owner Meta have hit the headlines. Airfares are rising at a fast pace. Besides, the world is watching out for the developments at the annual climate summit being held in Egypt.
Inflation Relief?
India’s retail inflation likely fell below the 7% mark in October but that will largely be because of a favourable base. According to a Mint poll, economists see inflation cooling off to 6.7% in October from September’s five-month high of 7.41%. The figure will still be above the central bank’s upper bound of 6% for the 10th consecutive month. Year-on-year inflation will fall, but a sequential rise in food prices is expected. The data is due for release on Monday.
The Centre this year announced record capital expenditure of ₹7.5 trillion to support the economy. It has already spent 46% of the budgeted amount in the first half of the year. However, the capex plans may not produce the desired results as allocation is concentrated in a few ministries such as roads and railways, Mint reported. Also, interest-free capex loans worth ₹1 trillion to states haven’t taken off, with only 5% of the budgeted amount being transferred to states.
Meta’s Layoffs
11,000: That’s the number of employees Facebook’s parent company Meta is going to lay off, reducing the size of its workforce by 13%. Meta’s decision came after its revenue fell 4% on year to $27.7 billion in July-September quarter as the company’s surge in digital advertising in the initial part of the pandemic did not sustain. Many other technology companies, most prominently Twitter, have also announced either a hiring freeze or layoffs in recent months.
Airfares Rising
With demand for air travel rising, fares have risen sharply, too, amid supply chain disruptions that have upset airlines’ capacity. Analysts say, rising travel demand and capacity deployment issues will sustain pressure on airfares during peak season in December, Mint reported. Aircraft and engine manufacturers are facing issues in sourcing raw materials and parts, which has led many operators to ground aircraft. IndiGo has grounded over 30 aircraft; Go First has grounded 25
The annual climate conference, COP27, began in Egypt on Sunday amid growing demand that rich countries responsibly fund climate action owing to their historical role in carbon emissions. They together claim to have contributed $63.4 billion for the purpose in 2019 and $68.3 billion in 2020, respectively, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). But the actual numbers may be just a third of OECD figures, the charity Oxfam said.
Big Decline
18.5%: That’s the year-on-year percentage decline in the central government’s excise duty kitty in April-September after it announced cuts in taxes on petrol and diesel earlier this year to tame inflation. The government expects its full-year excise duty mop-up to be 18-19% lower than the budget estimates, Mint reported. But better-than-expected goods and services tax collections and revenue from windfall taxes on domestic crude are likely to offset some of the losses.
Resolving Pendency
Six years after the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the status of cases does not suggest an impressive record. More than 60% of the bankruptcy cases have been pending for more than 270 days compared with the stipulated under 180 days, with an extension of 90 days. To facilitate faster resolution, the government now plans to overhaul the bankruptcy regime, Mint reported. The proposed amendments may be tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament.
Chart of the Week: Musk’s Moves
Soon after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk announced the social media company would soon charge users $8 a month for a blue verification tick. Twitter has added around 20,000-30,000erified accounts per year since 2018, data shows.