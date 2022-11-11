Data recap: Airfare rise, Meta layoffs, COP27

Capex Conundrum

The Centre this year announced record capital expenditure of ₹7.5 trillion to support the economy. It has already spent 46% of the budgeted amount in the first half of the year. However, the capex plans may not produce the desired results as allocation is concentrated in a few ministries such as roads and railways, Mint reported. Also, interest-free capex loans worth ₹1 trillion to states haven’t taken off, with only 5% of the budgeted amount being transferred to states.