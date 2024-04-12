Data recap: BSE m-cap, crude prices, CEOs’ pay
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. In a historic milestone, the Indian stock market’s valuation crossed ₹400 trillion, with the last ₹100 trillion coming in a mere nine months. The policy decision made by the oil cartel Opec+ earlier this month has resulted in a surge in international crude prices to their highest level in five months.