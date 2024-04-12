Data recap: BSE m-cap, crude prices, CEOs’ pay

Crypto resurgence

After a subdued interest in cryptocurrencies, investor enthusiasm for crypto companies has picked up since the last quarter of 2023, an analysis by howindilives.com showed. The renewed interest stands in contrast with the decline observed in 2022, initially triggered by increasing interest rates and subsequently by the collapses of companies like FTX and Terra. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency with a market cap of $1.3 trillion, has surged by 140% over the past year. Over the past two quarters, crypto enterprises have secured more than $2.6 billion each in venture capital funding. March alone saw an influx of $1.16 billion, marking the highest amount since April 2022, as per Rootdata.