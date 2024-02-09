Data recap: Budget analysis, output growth, FMCG slump
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. On 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget for 2024-25, and made certain proposals for capital expenditure and withdrawal of pending tax demands. Industrial output surged over 35% during 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21, signalling a robust recovery from the impact of the pandemic, freshly-released government data showed.