Data recap: Budget analysis, output growth, FMCG slump

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. On 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget for 2024-25, and made certain proposals for capital expenditure and withdrawal of pending tax demands. Industrial output surged over 35% during 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21, signalling a robust recovery from the impact of the pandemic, freshly-released government data showed.

Conditional loans

The Centre plans to tie a large portion of the 50-year interest-free loans to states with specific outcomes and reforms that they carry out, a Mint report said. Interest-free loans with a tenure of 50 years have been a key pillar of the Centre’s capital expenditure push to spur economic growth after the pandemic. In the interim budget 2024-25, the Centre earmarked ₹1.3 trillion for the purpose, of which about 58% will be linked to outcomes and reforms, Union finance secretary T.V. Somanathan told Mint.

Tax relief

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the withdrawal of a range of small tax demands under dispute dating back to 1962 in her budget speech. Outstanding direct tax demands up to ₹25,000 before 2009-10 and up to ₹10,000 for 2010-11 to 2014-15 will be withdrawn. Between March 2022 and March 2023, total taxes sought by the government surged from ₹15.8 trillion to ₹21.3 trillion. The proposal will lead to the closure of only 11 million pending demands amounting to ₹3,500 crore, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said.

Factory rebound

35%: That's the surge in industrial output during 2021-22, the Annual Survey of Industries conducted by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. Industrial output reached ₹119.27 trillion in 2021-22 in value terms, surpassing both the pre-pandemic figures of ₹89.83 trillion in 2019-20 and ₹88.09 trillion in 2020-21. The recovery was evident across various manufacturing sectors such as basic metals, refined petroleum, pharmaceuticals, motor vehicles, food products, and chemicals, indicating a broad-based resurgence.

Reserves kitty

India's foreign exchange reserves have doubled over the last decade, positioning it among the world's top 10 countries in terms of reserve holdings, a Mint report showed. As of December, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) boasted $623 billion in reserves. However, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan recently called upon emerging market economies, including India, to build up forex reserves further as a protection against the "populist and extreme" policies in advanced countries.

FMCG slump

After two years of robust expansion fuelled by increased prices, India's packaged consumer goods sector is expected to experience a slowdown in 2024, amidst concerns looming over the consumption landscape, Mint reported. In the December quarter, the FMCG industry witnessed a 6% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in value, but both volumes and value growth slowed down sequentially. Makers of various products are projected to achieve growth rates of 4.5-6.5% by value this year, significantly lower than 8.4% in 2022 and 9.3% in 2023, market researcher NielsenIQ (NIQ) said.

Extra spend

₹78,672 crore: That's the amount for which Sitharaman sought Parliament's approval as additional spending to address funding needs for various initiatives, including income support to farmers, crop insurance, fertilizer subsidy, and rural employment. The government sought approval for a total additional spending of ₹2 trillion, as indicated by the supplementary demands for grants document presented in the Lok Sabha. However, the net cash outgo is just ₹78,672 crore, with the rest being covered by additional receipts, recoveries, or savings from various ministries.

Accounting shift

Marking a departure from past practice, the Centre will no longer incorporate disinvestment and asset sales targets in future Union budgets, Mint reported, quoting Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary in the department of investment and public asset management. He said there would be no specific disinvestment target going forward, as the government now views disinvestment from a capital management perspective, acknowledging its volatile and binary nature.

Chart of the week: Tuition trends

More students, particularly in class IX and above, are opting for private lessons after school, as per the Annual Status of Education Report. This comes amid a wide gap between the number of students enrolling for competitive exams and the limited availability of seats. This is in focus as the Centre recommends curtailing admissions in coaching institutes.

