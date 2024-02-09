Data recap: Budget analysis, output growth, FMCG slump

Conditional loans

The Centre plans to tie a large portion of the 50-year interest-free loans to states with specific outcomes and reforms that they carry out, a Mint report said. Interest-free loans with a tenure of 50 years have been a key pillar of the Centre’s capital expenditure push to spur economic growth after the pandemic. In the interim budget 2024-25, the Centre earmarked ₹1.3 trillion for the purpose, of which about 58% will be linked to outcomes and reforms, Union finance secretary T.V. Somanathan told Mint.