Data recap: CAD, MF peak, budget plans

India's current account deficit (CAD) declined to 1% of the gross domestic product in the September quarter, down from 1.1% in the last quarter. The mutual fund industry's assets under management climbed to a new peak in 2023 as growth in folio count and unprecedented inflows from systematic investment plans (SIPs) indicate growing investor confidence.

Agri boost

In the Union budget 2024-25, the government may set aside ₹2 trillion for the agriculture ministry, 39% higher than the previous budget, Mint reported. The allocation would help expand the government’s flagship schemes on income support and crop insurance for farmers. The ministry had received ₹1.44 trillion in the 2023-24 budget. There’s also a high possibility that the Centre will increase farmers’ income support to ₹9,000 per household from ₹6,000 now, per year, an official said.

Retail rising

The Indian stock markets have seen a surge in small investors who are increasingly investing in shares since the pandemic years, Mint reported. Data from the National Stock Exchange showed that individuals who invested up to ₹10,000 in the market made up a third of the entire investing community as of November 2023. However, their contribution to the turnover remained minuscule. The value of trades done by these investors totalled ₹530 crore, or just 0.04% of the total turnover.

NBFCs’ loans

37.8%: That's the share of bank debt in total borrowings by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as of September 2023, Reserve Bank of India data showed. In November, the central bank increased risk weights on bank loans to NBFCs and also on unsecured loans that NBFCs disburse to their borrowers, by 25 percentage points each . Given the rising competition for bank credit, non-bank lenders that borrow heavily from commercial banks to lend further may need to diversify their funding sources in the year ahead.

Deficit narrows

India’s current account deficit narrowed to 1% of the gross domestic product (GDP) to $8.3 billion in the September-ended quarter, down from 1.1% in the June quarter, and 3.8% a year ago. The decline is largely due to a narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit from $78.3 billion in Q2FY23 to $61 billion in Q2FY24. In the September quarter of 2022-23, the current account balance had recorded a deficit of $30.9 billion.

Investment push

India's push towards higher capital expenditure in the previous two Union budgets has brought investment back in focus, a Mint year-end review observed. In 2022-23, fixed investment accounted for 31% of GDP, showing unlocked potential. The envisaged capex of private corporations had increased in 2021-22 and 2022-23, but so far the government has taken the lead on investing. The general belief is that businesses are keen to invest, but are waiting for the general elections in 2024 to be over.

Development plans

$7 trillion: That's the amount the Indian Railways is looking to invest over the next decade to lay a record 50,000 km of new train tracks to modernize its network and boost train speeds, a Mint report said. The Railways now plans to go into mission mode to improve connectivity with modern tracks that can handle higher-speed trains such as Vande Bharat. This will be part of a new Vision 2047 under which the Railways expects to add 100,000 km of new alignments, and more.

New peaks

Equity mutual funds (MFs) continued to exhibit resilience even when the equities experienced a tumultuous ride in 2023, a Mint analysis showed. The industry's assets under management (AUM) climbed to a new peak of ₹49 trillion in November, led by an impressive growth in equity funds amid bullish market sentiments and stronger inflows. The equity-oriented schemes have seen net inflows of ₹1.4 trillion since January, a tad lower than ₹1.5 trillion in the same period a year ago.

Chart of the week: Poll fest

A record 74 countries are set to elect national leaders in 2024, as per a count by The Economist. The list includes seven of the 10 most populous nations, accounting for over one-third of humanity and world GDP.

