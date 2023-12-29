Data recap: CAD, MF peak, budget plans
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. India's current account deficit (CAD) declined to 1% of the gross domestic product in the September quarter, down from 1.1% in the last quarter. The mutual fund industry's assets under management climbed to a new peak in 2023 as growth in folio count and unprecedented inflows from systematic investment plans (SIPs) indicate growing investor confidence.