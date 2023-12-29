Data recap: CAD, MF peak, budget plans

Development plans

$7 trillion: That's the amount the Indian Railways is looking to invest over the next decade to lay a record 50,000 km of new train tracks to modernize its network and boost train speeds, a Mint report said. The Railways now plans to go into mission mode to improve connectivity with modern tracks that can handle higher-speed trains such as Vande Bharat. This will be part of a new Vision 2047 under which the Railways expects to add 100,000 km of new alignments, and more.