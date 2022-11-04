Data recap: Capex plans, GST mop-up, trade mismatch

Going Green

Green bonds have become a tool to encourage companies to invest more in environment-friendly projects by offering funds at cheaper costs, in the worldwide effort to mitigate the effects of climate change. The bonds are gaining traction in India as well, with the government announcing its debut sovereign green bonds of $2 billion later this year. However, the performance in the first half of 2022 has been weak, with the issuance reaching only $2.2 billion.